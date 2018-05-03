Huge three day heating sale! Nicholise Garner

HOT and Cold Shop is a locally owned business and have been servicing the Goulburn Valley and surrounding areas for well over 30 years. Providing all of your heating, cooling, solar and lifestyle needs, as well as numerous other products for both domestic and commercial applications, the Hot and Cold Shop have a fully qualified installation and service maintenance team to install and protect your investment for the life of its operation.

Hot and Cold Shop business owner, Phil Lahm said, “We pride ourselves on being on-time, providing friendly, helpful service, and always giving our best price up front. We would very much welcome the opportunity to help you with your enquiry.”

The team at the Hot and Cold Shop have a massive three day, May heating sale this weekend from Friday 4, 8am to 5pm, Saturday 5, 9am to 2pm and Sunday 6, 9am to 12pm. Phil said, “This is our famous, once a year only, heating sale. Genuine major discounts on leading brands for three days only during our massive sale. Save big on all gas space heating, gas log fires, ducted heating systems, wood heaters and inverter split systems.”

Check out the beautiful new showroom at the Hot and Cold Shop, 7965 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla. For more information, phone 5823 1955.