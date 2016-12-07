Hughes coming to Shepparton for cricket camp David Lee

FOR the first time ever, former Australian test legend, Merv Hughes will be running an eye over the young cricketing talents of Shepparton, when he heads up the coaching panel for the Shepparton Camp.

The camp, which will be held at Vibert Reserve in Shepparton on the January 25 and 26, 2017, from 9am to 3pm each day, will also see former test skipper, Graham Yallop join Merv, who will bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to the young cricketers in the area.

Over the past 25 years, thousands of participants have improved their skills in all aspects of the game at the regional camps.

All clinics feature the use of video analysis, a comprehensive program and written reports for all who attend this summer.

Shaun Brown’s Cricket Coaching owner, Shaun Brown said, “Merv is a leading coach and relates well to young cricketers, it’s fantastic to have him on board for this year’s camp.

“Our aim with the clinics is to provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of 6 to 16. Our program covers all facets of cricket 20/20, one day and test formats. All aimed at improving participant’s skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game.

“It’s fantastic to be able to involve former test stars in areas that normally don’t get that exposure,” Brown said.

For more information about the clinic, contact Shaun on 0412 382 558 or visit www.cricketcoaching.com.au