Hulm and Hainsworth take top positions David Lee

RECENTLY, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry voted to see Leanne Hulm return as chamber president, and Carl Hainsworth take the role of vice president.

Helping to build on the health and prosperity of Shepparton by being involved in local issues, Leanne and Carl will be working with the community and Greater Shepparton City Council councillors to continually improve the city and encourage business participation to benefit the city by encouraging growth.

Carl said, “It was great to see that all the executive retained their positions for a further 12 months.

“I am sure all were in agreeance that there is unfinished business.

“Our major focus at the moment is to have the mall re-opened to slow moving traffic and revitalise the CBD.”