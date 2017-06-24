Hulm named new executive officer David Lee

GOULBURN River Valley Tourism (GVRT) recently announced that Leanne Hulm has been appointed as its new executive officer and will officially commence in the role on Tuesday, July 4.

Leanne will be known to many in the region through her former role as general manager of the Southern Cross Austereo looking after radio stations 95.3 Triple M and Hit 96.9 and managing Southern Cross Ten locally, as well as president of Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chair, Annie Fletcher-Nicholls said, “We are delighted to have someone of Leanne’s calibre joining Goulburn River Valley Tourism to lead us in what will be both an interesting and exciting phase of our on-going future.

“She brings extensive media and marketing skills to the role, business management experience and a strong network of local contacts that together with her passion for the Heart of Victoria region equip her well for the role.”

Leanne said, “I am very excited about joining GRVT. I am looking forward to working with the board and the four councils involved with GRVT.”