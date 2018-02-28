Hundreds celebrate the life of Acting Sergeant David Lee

Gavin Sproule 1980 – 2018

MORE than 700 friends, family and colleagues gathered in Mooroopna on Monday to farewell and celebrate the life of Gavin Sproule, a much loved Acting Sergeant who was tragically killed in a two-car collision on Saturday, February 17.

Gavin’s wife spoke highly of her husband during the ceremony, telling all who had gathered that his greatest gift was to make you laugh and smile.

“Like glue, he was the common ground which brought people together. There are not enough words to describe the man you were. You were the best father. You were my rock, sounding board and someone who called my bull****. I love you to infinity to the power of infinity,” Jayne said.

A guard of honour was formed by police officers out the front of the Sir Ian McLennan Centre to Echuca Road, with each member saluting as the hearse passed by.

Gavin is survived by his wife, Jayne and sons, Max and Beau.