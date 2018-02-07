Hundreds gather to open multi-million dollar church re-development David Lee

THE $1.97M redevelopment at Shepparton Uniting Church (Scot’s Church) on the corner of Fryers and Corio Streets in Shepparton has officially been completed, with close to 500 attending a special grand opening event being held on the weekend to mark the occasion.

Construction on the multi-million dollar development began in April last year and has included a new octagonal worship space with a pyramidal roof. The construction is part of the re-development with the existing church building now offering a place for gatherings, with hospitality services available and a small chapel is also now available for use. The Shepparton Uniting Church Op Shop is now set to undergo an enlargement and refurbishment later this year

