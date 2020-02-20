Latest News Hundreds pay respects on National Apology Day By Editor - February 20, 2020 0 150 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Last Thursday, February 13 saw hundreds of people gather in Shepparton’s Queens Gardens for National Apology Day. The day marks 12 years since former prime minister, Kevin Rudd gave the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people an apology in regards to the Stolen Generation. Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah was among the large list of guest speakers, including students from ASHE and Goulburn Valley Secondary College. Photo: Katelyn Morse.