Hundreds spend Christmas together David Lee

TWO hundred people from across all backgrounds came together for Christmas Day to celebrate the festive season at the 2016 Christmas for Those Alone luncheon.

Christmas for Those Alone Inc. president, Linda Davidson said, “There was such a fantastic atmosphere at the event. It was very lively with great music.

“The venue was very colourful and beautifully decorated, which helped to bring out the Christmas atmosphere.

“This luncheon is important because it’s a special occasion. Whether you celebrate it for religious reasons or not, people like to get together for the holidays. We get such a mix of people and they all just love it.

“For me, the highlight was how beautiful the room looked. One of the other volunteers said their highlight was the delight on someone’s face when they got their meal.”

Volunteer, Graeme Jackson said, “My wife, Terri, and I volunteered two years ago and then again last year. We get a lot of enjoyment out of it because you have all kinds of people there and it’s marvellous.

“Among many others, we had about 40 backpackers from all over the world last year and they were astonished and grateful because it doesn’t happen in their countries.

“It’s a joyous occasion for everybody, from the volunteers to those enjoying the meal.”