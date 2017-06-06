Hundreds turn out for mural launch Editor

WALLS across the city’s CBD will soon be adorned with images that show respect and pay recognition to the local connection with Indigenous culture, and it seems the community is proud of it. More than 500 people turned out last week for the grand launch of the Aboriginal Street Art Project named ‘Dana Djirrungana Dunguludja Yenbena-l’ which means ‘Proud, Strong, Aboriginal People.’

The first of many planned murals is located on the wall of Goulburn Valley Water, which recognised Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls and William Cooper.

THE second stage of this project is to recognise two significant local Aboriginal females that will be selected by the local Aboriginal Elders. Both females will be announced later this year.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “I look forward to working alongside the local community on this exciting project. It is decades and decades overdue and it is finally happening, and we can only move forward from here.

Daughter of Sir Doug Nicholls, Aunty Pamela Pedersen said after the event, “It was just wonderful to see so many people come together today and recognise two incredible Aboriginal warriors,” Cr Adem said.

Great granddaughter of William Cooper, Leonie Drummond said, “It’s humbling, just to see our community come together and celebrate two amazing men that have been instrumental in making such a difference in my life and also other Aboriginal people’s lives.”