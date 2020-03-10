HW Greenham & Sons donate $250,000 towards fire recovery

The recent fires have had a devastating effect on the Victorian countryside and many farmers have incurred substantial losses to fodder supplies and farm infrastructure.

Local Tongala processor, HW Greenham and Sons have seen many of their suppliers face huge losses and saw fit to make a sizable donation of $250,000 that is to go towards their recovery.

Managing director, Peter Greenham Junior said, “We were inundated with enquiries from beef producers and our overseas customers as to how they could assist affected farmers. It has been incredible to know they care and we have seen generous donations come into our campaign.”

The funds will be distributed through the Victorian Farmers Federation and go towards providing fodder and in replacing destroyed infrastructure such as fencing and in the replanting of shelter trees.

HW Greenham & Sons has also launched a GoFundMe page to raise further funds for fire affected farmers – https://au.gofundme.com/f/greenham-bushfire-recovery-campaign