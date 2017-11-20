“I led an active life … now that’s all changed” David Lee

AN ACCIDENT that took place on May 10 last year changed the life of local resident, Chris Williams forever, and he will be sharing his story at the upcoming CoolHeads Young Driver Program.

On the day of the accident, Chris was driving an elevated work platform truck as part of his role with Greater Shepparton City Council and was following behind his co-workers in a wood chipping truck. The weather hadn’t been favourable and as the trucks rounded a bend in the road, the wood chipper put its brakes on. Chris applied his brakes but due to the wet conditions, the wheels locked up and he collided with the rear of the wood chipper truck.

Chris said, “Before the accident, I led an active life outside of work. I enjoyed camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and now that’s all changed.

“When I was injured it all happened in seconds.

“I spent four months in hospital and a further six months recovering at home. I have now been back at work for nine months on light duties.

“My surgeon says that I will not go back to my hands-on tools due to my injuries.

“It will now take me years to be somewhat close to what I was, but I will never be the same.

“Regardless of whether you are an experienced or in-experienced driver, being in the wrong place at the wrong time can change your life and the lives of your partner, family and all those in your life. It affects everyone.”

“Even if you don’t think it will happen to you, or you think that you have it under control, I challenge you to come see what might happen at the CoolHeads program.”

Greater Shepparton Police Service Area crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said, “We want people to stop and think for a moment and realise that they are not bulletproof. This could happen to you and that’s what the CoolHeads Young Driver Program helps to show.

“Every time you get behind the wheel, you need to think about what you can do to reduce any distractions.”

The CoolHeads Young Driver Program will run on Wednesday, November 22 at the GOTAFE Harder Auditorium, Fryers Street, Shepparton. Entry is free and the community is encouraged to arrive at 6:30pm for a 7pm start.

For further information, phone Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson on (03)5820 5830 or Senior Constable Dean Lloyd on (03)5820 5870.