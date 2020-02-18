I scream, you scream, we all scream…

There has been a lot of activity down at Wendy’s Riverside Plaza, now much more than just an ice-cream shop. Pop in for a coffee and a fresh cinnamon, jam donut, or churro, a quick breakfast on the way to work with an egg and bacon roll, toastie or hash brown, or one of their signature hot dogs and shakes for lunch; Wendy’s is bursting with fresh food for everyone to enjoy.

Wendy’s manager, Mia Ginga said, “We have our vegan Coconut Delight ice-cream, which is also gluten-free. We can also make our fruit smoothies both dairy or vegan; we can cater for all dietary requirements.”

Wendy’s also offer delicious ice-cream cakes ready to eat or made to order. All cakes are designed and prepared in-store, you just have to decide what flavours you’d enjoy most!

With plenty of free parking available, visit Wendy’s Milk Bar at Kiosk 1 in front of Coles, Riverside Plaza. Call 5891 2444 or 0459 621 953 to place a cake order. Open seven days, 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 5pm Sunday.