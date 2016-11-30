Identity required to solve shop theft David Lee

SHEPPARTON Police is appealing for public assistance to identify the two women pictured in relation to shop theft on Friday, October 28 at a retailer in the Maude Street Mall.

The police investigator hopes community information can identify the two females who may be able to assist the investigation. The two females were captured on low quality CCTV, but aspects of the images are still distinctive.

If you can provide any information, contact First Constable Brock at Shepparton Police on 5820 5777. Alternatively, a confidential report can be made to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au