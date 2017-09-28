If you haven’t received your Marriage Law Postal Survey, request a replacement now David Lee

AS of Monday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed that more than 16 million Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey packages had been dispatched to eligible Australians, and people should have now received their forms.

Any eligible Australians who have not yet received their survey materials (for reasons such as an out of date address or being away from home), or anyone with a lost or damaged form, should contact the ABS and request a replacement form, ahead of the cut off date of October 20, 2017 at 6pm.

ABS deputy Australian statistician and taskforce lead, Jonathan Palmer said this marked a significant milestone in the survey process.

“The quickest and easiest way to contact us and request a replacement form is via our website. You will be sent a replacement form, and the original form will be made invalid.

“Anyone unable to go online, can visit one of our capital city or regional pick-up locations or call the Information Line on 1800 572 113,” Mr Palmer said.

The replacement survey materials will contain a new survey form, a Reply Paid envelope and instructions on how to complete the form.

Mr Palmer encouraged people to complete and return their form as quickly as possible.

“We’re strongly encouraging people to post their completed surveys back to the ABS by October 27, 2017,” Mr Palmer said.

Results from the survey will be published on the ABS website on November 15, 2017.

For more information on the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, please visit www.marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au