If you know something; dob them in

THE highly successful Dob in a Dealer campaign has once again kicked off across the region, with local residents being called upon to help Crime Stoppers Victoria and the Victoria Police disrupt the manufacture and supply of drugs in the local area.

The Dob in a Dealer campaign is a nation-wide program funded by the Federal Government to stop Australia’s supply chain of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ice), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Crime Stoppers Victoria CEO, Erika Owens said, “Criminal drug related activity is not only costing millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but it is tragically and unnecessarily costing human lives,” Erika said.

“We know that information from the community helps to solve crime, we see it every day at Crime Stoppers, so please get behind this campaign and report what you know.

“Together, we can make our community a safer place to work and live.”

Inspector Dave Ryan of the Victoria Police reinstated the importance of community involvement when addressing the import, manufacture and supply of illicit drugs.

“It’s time to take stand for your community and your mates.

“Your report might not be actioned this week, or even this month but every single piece of the puzzle counts and your information might just be the missing piece we need to hinder the supply of illicit drugs in our community,” Insp Ryan said.

“Together, the Shepparton community and Victoria Police can work together to stem the import, manufacture and supply of illicit drugs.”

If you have any information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au. You can remain anonymous.