If you see it, say it

On the back of 32 years engagement with the community and police, Crime Stoppers is reminding the public about their core message: ‘If you see something, say something.’

The new Say Something campaign has been launched across Victoria this week. Victoria Police Local Area Commander, Inspector Troy Hargadon urged the community to get behind the campaign.

“Information from Crime Stoppers helps police to solve 40 percent of crime annually,” he said.

“In Greater Shepparton, we are regularly seeing members of the community engaging in illegal activities, from driving unregistered vehicles to committing serious offences such as drug-related offending, burglaries and dangerous traffic-related offences and we believe the community can help us solve these crimes.”

Crime Stoppers Senior Media Coordinator, Srithar Visuasam said, “Reporting to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. We do not record phone numbers or ISP addresses, so people can offer information with confidence.”

Crime Stoppers Victoria is a not-for-profit organisation committed to crime prevention and community safety. Since its foundation in 1987, the information provided to Crime Stoppers Victoria has led to over 24,000 arrests, 93,000 charges and $250 million worth of property, drug and cash being recovered.

If you have information about a crime or suspicious activity, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report securely online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au