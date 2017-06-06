Illegal car parking at the sports precinct to be fined Editor

GREATER Shepparton City Council is frustrated to see users of the Shepparton Sports Precinct parking illegally at the facilities, and recently, council announced it would be fining users who park outside of allocated parking bays in an effort to maintain the safety of all patrons.

The east/west road way and associated car parking facilities at the southern area of the precinct are all now available.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director of Infrastructure, Steve Bowmaker said, “It’s disappointing that patrons are choosing to park illegally rather than use the available spaces along the east/west boulevard, Over 900 car spaces are available in the area, with all linking footpaths and pedestrian crossings in place.

“There is no excuse for parking illegally. The parking areas have been designed and constructed with maximum safety of all users in mind and feature connecting footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

“With people parking illegally in roundabouts, emergency vehicle parking spaces, disabled car spaces and in no standing areas, there is a major safety risk for children and families walking on the roads instead of the footpaths.

“Wanting to park in front of your destination should not take precedence over the lives and safety of children and pedestrians. You will now be fined up to $155 for parking illegally at the precinct,” Mr Bowmaker said.

Shepparton Junior Soccer Association president, Peter Hill wants to ensure the safety of members in the area, and hopes all users will be more cautious on the road.

“We have had patrons stuck for hours unable to get out of their car park because someone has thoughtlessly blocked their car in,” Mr Hill said.