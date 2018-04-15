Improved mobile coverage for Murray David Lee

MINISTER for Regional Communications, Senator Bridget McKenzie and Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum have announced the outcomes for the Murray electorate from the Priority Locations round of the Coalition Government’s $220M Mobile Black Spot Program.

Mr Drum said the new and improved coverage would open new doors for local businesses and the community, enabling them to access the same mobile services as those in major cities.

“Both Katunga and Gunbower will be receiving a Telstra macro base station. The base stations are due to be completed by June 2019, however I am optimistic that they may be completed sooner. These communities have had inadequate phone services for far too long. Regional communities should not be given sub-par services compared to our city counterparts,” Mr Drum said.

“Reliable communications are imperative to everyone who lives in the country, particularly those on farmland. Good mobile reception can provide improved safety and productivity for a range of people who rely on mobile reception for their communications.”

“This was a commitment the Coalition Government made at the 2016 election and it shows that we are continuing to deliver outcomes for the Murray electorate and regional Australia,” Mr Drum said.

Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie said construction of the new mobile phone towers will get underway soon.

“We’ve committed $220M to improve mobile black spots across our vast country. $60 million of this funding is targeting priority black spot areas with poor or no mobile coverage,” Minister McKenzie said.

“I’m excited to reach this next milestone of the Mobile Black Spot Program and look forward to seeing the first base stations under this round completed later this year.”