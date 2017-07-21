Improvement in on-time performance David Lee

SHEPPARTON was the top performing line on the V/Line network in June, with punctuality up more than five percentage points last month to 92 percent.

Punctuality on the Seymour line also increased, with 89.4 percent of services arriving on time.

V/Line CEO, James Pinder said it was pleasing to see an increase on both lines and reliability had once again exceeded the 96 percent reliability target.

“On the Shepparton line, we delivered 97.9 percent of services last month and 99.4 percent of Seymour services,” Mr Pinder said.

Passengers will benefit from four new weekend train services being introduced on the Shepparton and Seymour line when the new V/Line timetable starts in August. This follows the five services for Shepparton added to the timetable in January.

“Our north east passengers can look forward to a boost in weekend services in August, with the introduction of two extra services on Saturdays and two on Sundays,” Mr Pinder said.

“This will give people more choice on when they want to travel on weekends, particularly if they’re travelling to and from the city for football, entertainment, attractions or visiting family and friends.”