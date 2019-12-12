In the second week and people are delighted

Beginning on December 1 and going through until January 31, parking in the Shepparton CBD is complimentary although still subject to time and other limits.

Speaking on behalf of traders in the area, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president, John Anderson said, “Walking around the CBD, it looks to be buzzing, the vibe from traders is very good. We need to talk with council about conducting surveys before Christmas and after, to gauge overall the reaction of traders and shoppers to the changed regime.”

Greater Shepparton City Council are still in the process of evaluating the response to the free parking.

One shopper who did not want to leave her name when asked said, “I think it is great. I only want to be a few minutes in the shop and not having to pay for an hour is very good.”

People who are taking advantage of the complimentary parking are reminded that it is still timed parking and inspectors will be monitoring overstayers.