Increase in flouting of playground closure rules

GREATER Shepparton City Council has reported an increase in the removal of danger tape and signage at playgrounds with COVID-19 restrictions being ignored.

In response, Council has had to cable-tie warning signs, reapply danger tape and even in some cases, remove swing sets from playgrounds.

In a statement, Council said it wished to remind residents that playgrounds are closed and cannot be used while we are under stage three restrictions.

“We all have a role to play in slowing down the spread. That means for at least the six week we are in stage three, we need to give up some things we had become accustomed to,” Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah, said.

Regional Victoria is scheduled to emerge from stage 3 restrictions after September 16.

Active COVID-19 cases in the region have remained steady at under 20.