Indigenous travelling exhibition coming to SAM David Lee

NATIONAL Gallery of Australia (NGA) travelling exhibition, ‘Resolution: New Indigenous Photomedia’ is coming to the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM), which will display significant work made by Indigenous photographers, video and multimedia artists over the last five years.

Running from August 26 to October 29, the exhibition brings together established and critically acclaimed artists with exciting emerging talent reflecting the diversity and dynamism of contemporary practice.

National Gallery of Australia director, Gerard Vaughan said, “Over the last 30 years, the NGA has developed one of the truly great collections of Indigenous photomedia. Resolution reflects our continuing engagement with this vital aspect of contemporary practice.”

SAM director, Dr Rebecca Coates said, “SAM is delighted to present this timely exhibition from the NGA’s collection. The exhibition presents work by leading contemporary Australian Aboriginal artists who examine ideas around Aboriginal identity, history and culture. These conversations are more pertinent than ever today, at a time when Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians reflect on our past and present, working together towards a shared future. Resolution speaks to all of us, of all ages and backgrounds.”

Yorta Yorta woman, Belinda Briggs (Community Engagement – Indigenous, SAM) said, “Resolution is a great opportunity to engage with a national conversation that can also be seen through a local lens.

“Co-curated by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Art and Photography departments of the NGA and drawing on the NGA’s contemporary collections, this exciting exhibition creates space to inquire, discuss, reaffirm, challenge and promote further understandings of history, the present, and the future.

“The exhibition’s importance lies in the fact that it brings the stories of Australia’s first peoples to the fore.”