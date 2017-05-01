Individual care at Notre Dame College Nicholise Garner

NOTRE Dame College is a Catholic, co-educational, Secondary College servicing Greater Shepparton and surrounding districts.

As a community, there is a commitment to providing each student with a comprehensive and challenging educational experience in a faith-filled, pastoral setting.

Notre Dame College deputy principal (Catholic Identity), Les Billings said, “The College lives out its Catholic Mission in many ways, including the celebration of Masses, Religious Education classes, fundraising initiatives, Social Justice programmes and maintaining strong connections with local parishes.

“We provide a dynamic learning environment with modern and extensive facilities, accommodating many subject areas. Additionally, students spend Year 9 on the Emmaus Campus, where they gain a unique learning opportunity in a purpose built environment. The curriculum at our Year 9 campus facilitates deep engagement with learning and provides students with practical involvement in applied learning on a daily basis.”

Notre Dame College also offers a range of support services and assistance to its students, including counselling, psychological services, educational assessments, a homework club, English as an AdditionalLanguage (EAL) programme, work experience, vocational education programmes and a Learning Enrichment Centre for students with learning difficulties.

Mr Billings said, “Some of our extra-curricular activities include drama and musical theatre productions, debating, choirs, instrumental and voice programmes. Students also participate in a broad range of sports at a regional, state and national level.”

Notre Dame College is holding an Open Day on Friday, May 5 at both campuses, with a number of tours commencing from the Administration Buildings. For further information, phone 5822 8400 or visit www.notredame.vic.edu.au