Inferior pig product imports damaging local industry David Lee

NEW, pre-cooked and packaged pork belly and rib products that are being imported are dealing damage to Australia’s pig farmers, with pig prices having already fallen by more than a third since the beginning of the year.

The pork belly and ribs are coming being imported from New Zealand, and originally comes from North America and Europe where they can sit on the shelf, unrefrigerated, for 12 to 24 months. These products are being snatched up by restaurants and eateries across the country, leaving pig farmers across the country out of pocket.

Stanhope pig farmer and Midland Bacon manager, Rick O’Reilly said, “There is an oversupply in the industry due to imports of ‘bellies’ from New Zealand that are coming in cooked, with a shelf life of one to two years.

“People are getting it cheap but it’s a very inferior product when compared to something that is fresh.

“This is affecting us severely. We are losing a minimum of $20 a pig at the moment and we don’t know if we’ve seen the bottom of the price.

“We have had a pretty good run. I’ve been in this game for 30 plus years and never have I seen the price of a pig drop so quickly.

“I’ve never had abattoirs say that they cannot take your pigs this week and that is what is happening.

“There is too much pork coming in and we just can’t compete with that. There are risks involved with this type of pre-cooked product coming in and it shouldn’t be happening.”

Australian Pork Limited chief executive, Andrew Spencer said, “It’s been a very interesting and unfortunate three or four months. Pig prices have gone from up to $4 a kilo at the farm gate to, in many cases, well less than $3 a kilo. It’s happened very quickly and it has taken a while for us to find out what it is that has caused that.

“There have been a number of causes, but the pre-cooked imports are a major cause.

“Whilst we knew they (the imports) were coming in, the way that this has contributed to the price drop, and so quickly, is very surprising.

“Imports are nothing new to our industry. We have been competing with bacon and ham imports for well more than a decade, but these new products are competing with our fresh pork markets, which is what is making it difficult to deal with.”