Goulburn Valley Health (GV Health) is prepared in case the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads to the Goulburn Valley region and has a number of key messages to help the community protect against infection.

Two students from Shepparton on an international school exchange program were being investigated for possible Coronavirus infection. Health officials have since cleared them. On the advice of the Department of Health and Human Services, these students had self-isolated in the care of one of their teachers.

“All of us can play our part in containing the spread of this virus by doing a couple of simple things.

“You should pay close attention to good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the toilet.

“Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or cough into your elbow. Dispose of the tissue into a bin and then wash your hands with soap and water afterwards.

“If you have travelled to (including transit through) a country considered to pose a risk of transmission in the 14 days before onset of illness or if you have had close or casual contact in the 14 days before illness onset with a confirmed case of COVID-19 we recommend you call the Coronavirus hotline,” Dr Elcock added.

Countries that are at higher risk include mainland China (excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Iran, Italy and South Korea. Countries deemed as moderate risk are Cambodia, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Breathing difficulties such as breathlessness

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue or tiredness

Dr Elcock said that it is not necessary for anyone to wear face masks if they are well.”

“It is also important that if you feel unwell with any of the listed symptoms that you call the Coronavirus hotline which is serviced by Nurse-On-Call on 1800 675 398 and keep Triple Zero (000) calls for emergencies only.

“In the case you need to come to the Emergency Department please call ahead on 5832 2322 so we can meet you in the car park with a face mask before entering the health service,” Dr Elcock said.