Information sought on suspicious package David Lee

VICTORIA Police Arson and Explosives Squad is continuing to investigate the origins of a suspicious package left on Pogues Road, Kaarimbah (near Bunbartha), and is asking the community for help to identify two males they wish to speak with.

The package was discovered by a passer-by on September 27 this year at about 1:45pm, which saw the bomb squad from Melbourne called to attend.

Police have released a CCTV image of two males that may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anybody with further information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Detective Sergeant Weaver on 0438 432 685.