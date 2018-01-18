Inspiring young local Editor

AT just 23, local Shepparton girl Chelsea Sofra is certainly an inspirational and compassionate young leader, working and volunteering to help others who face extraordinary challenges and adversity within the community.

Chelsea is so impressive that she has recently been nominated for both the First National Real Estate Leadership Award and the Royal Flying Doctor Service Victoria Regional and Rural Health Award, as a part of the Victorian Young Achiever Awards and after spending just a few minutes with her, it’s not hard to see why.

Chelsea works at GV CASA in Shepparton as the Education Coordinator for trauma informed services. However it was her voluntary role as the youth advisory council leader for headspace Shepparton, which she was nominated for. The advisory council is made of 6 to 10 young people aged between 17 and 25 in the area who are passionate about mental health and making change.

Chelsea was nominated by GV Health’s community awareness officer, Leah Farnham who has certainly been impressed by her contribution to the community.

Leah said, “Chelsea has contributed immensely to headspace Shepparton.

“A leader isn’t so much ‘leading the herd’ its showing others the way in which you can touch or enrich the lives of others, particularly those who are vulnerable or less able to help themselves. Chelsea has the passion and determination to achieve this and more.

“Chelsea has been an exceptional youth advisory council leader for headspace shepparton the leading youth mental health foundation. Chelsea is super refreshing and represents the value of good social responsibility for young people today.”

Chelsea said, “It was really exciting to be nominated, particularly because awards like this are something that you hear about and there are so many young people trying to get places, so it was very exciting to be recognised.”

Chelsea will now sit a round of interviews in March from which three successful nominees will be chosen and will go on to represent at an awards dinner in Melbourne in May.