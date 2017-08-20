Installation with ties to Indigenous roots David Lee

MELBOURNE based artist, Steaphan Paton is the latest to add his artistic flair to the SAM Drawing Wall, installing a text based piece that has ties to his Indigenous roots.

Member of the Gunai and Monero Nations, he grew up in rural Victoria, Steaphan’s work explores colonialism, tradition, concepts of race and conflict. Using the phrase “Subscribe to Your Tribe,” Steaphan used acrylic paint to create his freehand expressive gestures over art deco text.

Steaphan said, “I haven’t really explored using text, so this provided me with a good opportunity to branch out and give it a try.

“I like to put soft political ideas into my work and that’s what I have done here.

“The piece is about talking about some of the complexities around Aboriginal identity and pan aboriginality.”