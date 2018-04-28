International author Holly Ringland visits Collins Booksellers Shepparton Nicholise Garner

DEBUT Australian author, Holly Ringland is an international publishing sensation, with rights to The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart already sold to nineteen territories including the UK, Canada, Germany and France.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the story of a young girl, the daughter of an abusive father, who has to learn the hard way that she can break the patterns of the past, live on her own terms and find her own strength – with a little help from the language of native flowers. Ringland’s novel explores the power of stories, the cyclical nature of violence and the long shadow cast by trauma.

Set between the sugar cane fields of northern Queensland, a native Australian wildflower farm and a celestial crater in the central Australian desert, Ringland’s novel is a love letter to the Australian landscape and reminds us of the innate connection between self-identity and home. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is also a celebration of the power of female relationships to conjure strength, resilience and hope – even in the darkest times.

Last Friday, Holly Ringland visited Collins Booksellers Shepparton, signing copies of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and meeting and greeting avid readers. I personally got to speak with her and am thrilled to have grabbed a signed copy of her book. She’s a real delight and this certainly comes across in her writing. This book is hard to put down!

Visit Collins Booksellers at 262 Maude Street Shepparton, to pick up a copy of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

