International beach volleyball coming to Shepparton in 2017 Nicholise Garner

ANNOUNCED on Tuesday, Shepparton is set to host the return of world-class beach volleyball to Australia in 2017. Volleyball Australia has confirmed the Federation Internationale De Volleyball (FIVB) world tour will come to Shepparton on the weekend of March 3 to 5 next year, and again in 2018.

Volleyball Australia CEO, Mathieu Meriaux said, “This is going to be a big event for beach volleyball in Australia, and we are incredibly excited to be bringing it to the vibrant sporting community of Shepparton.

“We are certain this is going to be the start of a long partnership between Volleyball Australia and the city of Shepparton.”

The $20,000 event is certain to attract many of the best male and female players in the world, including the best helloworld Volleyroos. Two temporary purpose-built courts and a warm-up court will be constructed, and a 600-seat grandstand will be erected at the Victoria Park Lake precinct.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “On behalf of council I thank Volleyball Australia, the Victorian Government and council’s major events team for bringing this event to Shepparton.

“This is a great opportunity for our region to showcase Greater Shepparton on a world scale, further enhancing our profile as a leading major event destination in regional Australia.

“The event will see around 3,000 spectators per day spending time and money in Greater Shepparton, a great boost to our business and visitor economy sectors.”