Is homework a waste of time? David Lee

HOMEWORK is not an accurate judge of a students’ potential and therefore is likely to be a waste of time. According to research studies by academics and observation undertaken by former local and founder of National Institute of Integrative Medicine, Professor Avni Sali, says that the performance of students should be based on their individual talents rather than how much they can remember from “the phonebook.”

Professor Sali said, “I have been interested in this topic for a very long time and come to the conclusion that homework should be banned.

“In Finland, school students generally don’t do homework and Finland has been rated the number one country for education. Schools in Finland normally have four hours of formal education throughout the day.

“Finland teach students how to think, where to get the information from and what to do with it, rather than storing it for examination purposes.

“The idea of selecting our students to do the best courses at tertiary level based on a number or score, is flawed. High scores are generally gained through rote learning which is a technique based on repetition, not necessarily on learning how to think.

“This is not a useful method to determine how skilled a student is, and is a terrible way to select talented students. As schools have students for 13 years, the school should be assessing the student’s ability during these years at a more personal level, rather than relying on a final examination result. “However this is not possible for teachers with the large classroom numbers in this country, and our current structure of the education system.

“For example in Finland, classes are capped at around 15 students. Teachers in Finland have a high social status, high pay and are generally better qualified.

“When I visited the Witten Medical School in Germany, the dean greeted me with the following, “We don’t select our medical students based on how many times they read the ‘phonebook’ like you do. We select on intellect and passion.”

“These students are not assessed primarily on an examination result, but on their overall thinking ability and passion for medicine. These type of graduates are more likely to see many possibilities, being more lateral and less reductionist.

“This medical school produces some of the best and most highly regarded medical graduates.

“It is generally assumed that homework promotes higher achievement and better marks, but research shows that there is little academic benefit to this approach. ‘Homework’ should ideally involve playing, exploring, music, helping others eg. elderly, and in particular talking to your parents. Especially in years 10, 11 and 12 students are primarily isolated in their homework room and hence making it difficult for parents to develop a more adult relationship with them.

“Schools also need to make education more enjoyable. It’s just like work. If you enjoy your job you perform better.

“There won’t be an overnight change, but we need to start the shift.”

Do you have a story you would like to share with us or want to pass along a tip-off on something happening around the Goulburn and Murray Valleys? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] or phone (03)5832 8900.