It starts with Home

HOME is everything. It’s the starting place of love, hopes and dreams. It’s where our memories are made, the place our kids will remember and hopefully come back to again and again.

Creating that place, starting with choosing a lot and building your dream home, is the theme of the Great Estates Magazine. It’s a milestone moment you will remember forever.

In putting together this magazine we’ve spoken with professionals from across the industry, from real estate agents to developers, builders, solicitors, tradespeople and buyers.

We’ve visited estates, display homes, and people in their homes, and a common thread is the level of optimism around new developments. The property market in the Goulburn Valley is hot right now.

In the nine months to March, an incredible $124 million was spent in Greater Shepparton on new homes or home improvements alone.

There is so much on offer. Whole communities are being built, designed with ultimate liveability in mind.

Government grants, from both the State and Federal levels are on offer. By choosing to live regionally, first home buyers may be eligible for $20,000 from the State Government.

Add to this the Federal HomeBuilder initiative, providing eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

We hope this publication sparks your imagination and provides the inspiration and information you need to build a home in our beautiful Goulburn Valley.

Good luck to you. We trust the following pages help you make a wonderful choice for you and your family’s future.