Italian professor researches local pears David Lee

AN Italian research scientist, internationally renowned for his work in tree physiology, is conducting research that aims to spearhead the revival of the Goulburn Valley pear industry.

Professor Luca Corelli-Grappadelli from the Department of Agricultural Sciences in Bologna, Italy landed on Australian shores last month to join forces with local Agriculture Victoria research scientists.

The project, jointly funded by Agriculture Victoria and the VESKI Sustainable Agricultural Fellowship Program, will explore management systems for new pear cultivars, so the fruit meets consumer expectations for local and export markets.

Agriculture Victoria project leader, Bruce Tomkins said new and emerging sensor technologies would be developed and validated in an effort to control pre and post-harvest factors impacting on fruit yield and quality, particularly fruit composition.

“Researchers will utilise an existing six hectare pear field laboratory, at Agriculture Victoria Tatura, that has long-term experiments in place to test the response of new red blush pear varieties to a range of practices including irrigation, nutrition, canopy management and rootstocks.

“New sensor technologies will be used to improve management practices and monitoring, in the production and handling chain, that determine fruit yield and quality. Sensor data will be used to validate models that predict fruit yield, size, harvest time for optimum quality, and the ripening rate of fruit during handling, storage and transport.

“It is anticipated the project will deliver more efficient pear production systems and will enable producers to produce fruit that meets consumer expectations, thereby driving increased demand both in domestic and Asian markets.

“A re-invigorated Victorian pear industry will enable the sector to remain a large regional employer of more than 9,000 people by creating a new and exciting service sector based on sensor technologies,” Mr Tomkins said.