It’s time to clean up

Australians produce 540kg of household waste per person, each year. That’s more than 10kg for every single person, every single week. In the 2018 National Waste Report, Australia generated an estimated 67 million tonnes of waste during 2016 and 2017. Only 37 percent of this was recycled.

For 30 years now we’ve been cleaning up Australia. But as a nation we’re creating more waste than ever, so we need everyone’s help to reduce both the rubbish that enters our environment and the waste we send to landfill.

This Sunday, March 1 is National Clean Up Australia Day, encouraging people to go for a walk around the neighbourhood and pick up rubbish, clear the rivers and beaches of waste, and take care of our country and planet. You can join a clean up by visiting www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up or host your own clean up and grab some friends and clean up the town together.