Jobs and schools boost David Lee

SHEPPARTON students are set to benefit from a new 10 year plan to transform the town’s education system, following the announcement of an initial $1M of funding toward a new Shepparton Education Plan.

The funding, which has been secured as part of the Victorian Budget 2017/18, will go to extensive community consultation, a central part of developing the plan. Funding will also go towards the future architectural planning of schools where required.

The town’s secondary schools are already working hard to give local kids the best possible start. By sharing knowledge and aligning their class timetables, students are given more choice and a broader range of programs and subjects.

The Shepparton Education Plan will take this work to the next level. The plan will give students even more opportunities, improve school infrastructure and link local teachers with education experts.

It will be designed in consultation with local schools and the community, and has three stages – the first to revitalise the town’s secondary schools. From mid-2018, there will be an action plan for primary schools and from 2020, a focus on early childhood education.

Minister for Education, James Merlino said, “Local schools in the region are already doing a top job. The new education plan will take this work to the next level and give local students even more opportunities.

“As part of our consultation, we’ll listen to the people who know Shepparton’s schools best – principals, teachers, parents and the local community.”