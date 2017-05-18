Join in Sorry Day commemorations David Lee

THE Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group for their Sorry Day Event, which will be held on Friday, May 26 at Monash Park.

There will be a flag raising ceremony, wreath laying and at the end of the ceremony there will be a commemorative walk to La Trobe University.

The Greater Shepparton Sorry Day Commemoration event has been organised in partnership between the Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group, Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-Operative, Greater Shepparton City Council, Yorta Yorta National Aboriginal Corporation and La Trobe University.

The ceremony forms part of Reconciliation Week activities in the area, running from May 27 to June 3.

Kaiela Institute chair, Paul Briggs said, “Sorry Day commemorations are important, especially the importance of the symbolism behind the recognition of the apology.

“It’s all about rectifying the past and continuing patterns of injustice and it gives people the opportunity to reflect and ensure there are acts of respect and reconciliation in their daily lives.

“It’s important that indigenous people are included in society without loss of identity.

“I encourage the community to get involved in Sorry Day commemorations and Reconciliation Week events.”