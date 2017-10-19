Join the mining sector Nicholise Garner

THE Goulburn Valley is an industrious region with an abundance of trade-qualified engineers. Maddison National Work Force (MNWF) in association with sister company, All West Engineering (AWE), are offering incredible fly-in-fly-out employment opportunities for qualified boilermakers, metal fabricators and welders. Real, life changing opportunities exist for trade specialists with fantastic employment opportunities in the mining regions of Western Australia.

MNWF is a market leader in the provision of reliable and flexible, outsourced workforce and labour hire solutions, predominately from the east coast. Their medium and long term labour solutions provide clients with a scalable solution.

MNWF record for quality and seamless delivery is industry leading, as is their commitment to their team. MNWF invest in ongoing training and development to ensure our people remain highly motivated and at the forefront of industry best practice. To be part of the team you’ll need to have high standards of professionalism and a pro-active ‘can do’ attitude.

Employment opportunities exist for fitter machinists, heavy diesel fitters, boilermakers, welders, electricians, crane drivers/riggers, auto electricians and HV electricians.

For more information, visit Maddison National Work Force at www.maddisonnationalworkforce.com.au or All West Engineering at http://allwesteng.com.au and send your resume through to [email protected]