Jordan scores scholarship David Lee

LOCAL resident, 14 year old Jordan Michel is certainly one to watch as an upcoming basketball superstar, after scoring a once in a lifetime basketball scholarship from Basketball Australia.

In January this year, Jordan was one of 20 top country kids under 15 following the Southern Cross Challenge and was successfully selected in the U16 Country Team. He went on to play in the National Championships in Perth in July where he was offered the National Performance Program (NPP) Scholarship, which started in August.

Jordan said, “I’m pretty happy to have been selected for the scholarship. It will mean a lot of hard work, but opens up a lot of opportunities. For the next two to three years I will be taking part in the National Intensive Training Program every Wednesday and taking part in NPP camps in Melbourne every month.

“The training involves a strong commitment on my behalf and includes shooting programs as well as strength and conditioning sessions.

“I’m hoping this helps to lead to playing college basketball in America after I finish year 12.

“I’m looking forward to increasing my skill set.

“It’s all going well so far. I’m going up against older guys and kids from the metropolitan areas at the camps and I feel like I am going pretty well.”