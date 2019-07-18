Jump down for exciting rebrand event

Keep the kids entertained while you relax and enjoy the quality coffee and delicious food out at Rebound indoor play centre (formerly iPlay).

Celebrating their first birthday with an exciting rebranding, Rebound is now open and will host an official launch event this Friday, July 19. The day promises to be huge, with giveaways, Enchanted Rainbow face painting, games, competitions, arts and crafts, and much more.

Rebound is an indoor play centre that caters for kids of all ages, with play spaces for infants, children and teens. Jump down and check out their enormous range of trampolines and play equipment. With plenty of free parking available, Rebound is convenient and comfortable space that allows parents to sit, relax, chat and read while their children play nearby.

Rebound also has a great café with a qualified chef who can whip up a delicious hot or cold meal for you and the kids. You can even ring ahead and order a takeaway coffee or food to go and be sure to try out one of their delicious cakes. They can work to all dietary requirements and even offer catering for private functions, with plans to introduce tapas, dinners and licencing, in the future.

Rebound is not just for kids and their comfortable café area allows plenty of space to stretch out and chat amongst friends. With their delicious food and spectacular coffee, consider Rebound for your next lunch out with friends or coffee catch-up.

They also have a catering options available and party rooms available, making Rebound an ideal location for your next children’s party. There is plenty of flexibility and Jo and the friendly staff are willing to work with you to make your party one to remember!

So bounce over to Rebound today and check out their exciting launch. Rebound is located at 7959 Goulburn Valley Highway, Shepparton (across from Amart). For more information, give them a call on 4800 5656.