Jumping all the way to Turkey

It’s not often the circus visits your school and gives you the opportunity to travel overseas, but for one lucky student, this is a reality. 17-year-old Shepparton ACE Secondary College student, Brayden Miller, will be joining a group of other young people in the chance of a lifetime trip to Turkey alongside Westside Circus.

After the program ran through the school, showing students fun activities, games and skills involved with the circus, students were encouraged to apply for a 10-day trip next January with flights and accommodation all paid for. Brayden was one of few students to be given this incredible opportunity, and is pretty excited about it.

Brayden said, “I’ve actually never been overseas before, or even on an aeroplane! I’m really excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity.

I love the acrobatics. Doing flips on the trampoline is probably my favourite circus activity.”

Brayden and other Shepparton ACE Secondary College students have been training in circus by Westside Circus as part of their Certificate III in Community Dance, Theatre and Events.

Visit the Shepparton ACE Secondary College campus at 130 Rowe Street, Shepparton, or give them a call at 5831 4029.