A GREAT way to keep your home nice and cool in the warmer weather is with external awnings and blinds. Whether you want to keep the sun out of the bedrooms or an alfresco area, Wyndham Decor can help you keep the heat out this season.

Wyndham Decor owner, Sue Johnston said, “We work with customers seeking many different features when it comes to curtains, blinds and awnings. Your consultation and service is tailored to who you are and what your requirements are. But one thing that is consistent with every recommendation we make is the importance of good quality products.”

Wyndham Decor is now also stocking Veri Shades. Veri Shades have the feel of curtains with the versatility of blinds. There are no weights or chains so you can walk through them anywhere, whether they’re opened or closed – they just sway out of the way and settle back in place. This makes them perfect for creating a soft feature across a large opening and an easy way to change up a space this spring.

With everything from curtains, blinds, clothing, jewellery and decor, call into Wyndham Decor and see the great range offered by Sue and the friendly team at 7988 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla, or give them a call on 5823 5694.