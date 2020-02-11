Keep your pet happy and smiling

FOUR out of every five dogs and cats over the age of three years have some sort of dental disease, which becomes more severe with age. This can be a real problem for pets and owners because it can lead to more serious problems such as illnesses related to the heart, liver and kidney.

You should check your pet’s teeth regularly as pets often won’t show pain. Even pets with sore gums or broken teeth will continue to eat so it is easy to miss any problems.

GV Vets co-owner and veterinarian, Dr Frances Jenner said, “Checking your pet’s mouth is an important part of their annual health check. Detecting gum and teeth problems early enables us to do something about it; we prefer to take action before the problem is too bad. Preventative dental care is often more affordable than treatments of extensive dental disease.

“Some signs of poor dental health to look out for in your pets include bad breath, brown muck (tartar) building up on teeth, broken teeth and drooling.”

