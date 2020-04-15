Keeping the kids amused during isolation

By Annabel Adams

During this uncertain time, you may be finding it challenging to keep your child engaged, motivated or even excited about learning.

I have written a list of ideas you could use if your children are in need of some fun, creative and engaging activities during the holidays and even into Term 2!

Journal:

Your child could keep a journal, as we are part of a living history. Have them handwrite it or type it, document with photographs and drawings. They can record events, day to day activities, even their fears and feelings. If they prefer, they could create a video journal if that’s the media they prefer. As parents, let them interview you and be part of it. Even interview siblings or other family members using FaceTime. When this is all over, store it and save it for a future purpose. They could share this creative, primary source of their own history with generations to come.

Building a gift basket:

Children could create their own paper gift bucket/basket. (If children are older, they could always use wood or other materials for building). Have them draw up a plan with measurements, labels and materials they need. This will incorporate maths into their learning as well as bring out their creative side! They could always create/build a first draft first before their final design. Have them write a reflection on the process because it is super important that they recognise the areas of improvement as well as their achievements.

Letter writing:

Children can write a letter to a relative. It is really important that students learn formal letter writing. Teach them the five components of a letter:

Address

Date

Salutation/greeting

Body of the letter

Closure/ sign off

Bear Hunt Walks:

You may have noticed that people are putting teddy bears on their window ledges facing the streets. This is so parents can take their children for a bear hunt walk! Count how many you see and what they look like. You could even give them names! Children can write stories about these bears; they can draw pictures or even be inspired to build a bear. The list never ends!

If you are looking for more exciting activities, there are loads of resources online. Just be sure to ask what your child would like to do or learn, to ensure that they enjoy themselves during this time.