Keeping you cool and comfortable

Before your car air-conditioning starts to struggle in the heat, head into Bridgestone Shepparton/Solar City Tyre Service to get an air-conditioning service. They have invested in the latest equipment in air-conditioning servicing for all passenger, SUV and 4WD vehicles.

A good working air-conditioner keeps you and everyone else in the vehicle comfortable and cool all the way to your destination. Bridgestone Shepparton/Solar City Tyre Service can assess interior climate control issues and are highly trained in A/C evacuation and recharge.

Bridgestone Shepparton/Solar City Tyre Service general manager, John Zappala said, “We complete the following inspection of the air-conditioning compressor drive belt and all accessible components for cracks, leaks or damage.

“We also handle all air-conditioner gases for automotive air-conditioning applications. We are able to service trade and retail enquiries.”

So beat the heat, book-in and stay cool. Call the team on 5831 5177, or visit 124-126 New Dookie Road, Shepparton.