Keeping your future optimistic

1 of 2

Are you looking for a new career in security but aren’t sure how to get into the industry? Look no further than Optimistic Futures. Located in Shepparton, Optimistic Futures have been providing people with the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge in the security industry for over two years.

Their courses are designed to provide training for those that are looking for a career in the security industry. They assist students to gain the knowledge required to undertake routine security officer duties and to follow established practices within the workplace in a safe manner to all. Students also develop skills in planning and organising, working with others or as an individual.

Optimistic Futures trainers Steve Gean and Theo Dragiotis have been in the security industry for over 20 years. Both have experience in crowd control, have worked in a range of areas from airports, casinos or hospitals, and have been bodyguards for high profile people.

Optimistic Futures have courses in batons and handcuffs, control room, first aid, and Certificate II and III in security operations, which includes crowd control and unarmed guards.

Steve Gean said, “We’re also hoping to add firearms training and bodyguard courses by the end of the year, so if you’re interested, pop in and let us know!”

Optimistic Futures is located at 54 Macintosh Street, Shepparton. Call 5821 8665 or visit www.of.edu.au for enrolment and more information.