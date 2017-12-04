Key players in the stonefruit industry Nicholise Garner

FRESHMAX has been a key player in the Australian stonefruit industry for many years, operating supply partnerships with some of the country’s largest and best quality growers. Included in this prestigious list are growers from the Goulburn Valley and Swan Hill, where some of Australia’s most premium stonefruit is grown.

By combining best practice growing and harvest practices with supply chain innovation, Freshmax remain dedicated to delivering Australian consumers’ fresh produce that not only satisfies but inspires.

Freshmax head of interlectual property and commercialisation, Andrew Maughan said, “Whether it’s the tangy, aromatic nectarine that your grandma used to grow, or a bright and colourful, sweet-scented peach, Freshmax delivers stonefruit that suits everyone’s tastes!

“We are people passionate about produce.”