Kialla Park works set to begin

WORKS to redevelop Kialla Park Recreation Reserve Main Oval will soon begin following the acceptance of the tender submitted by Jarvis Delahey Contractors.

The works will see the removal of the existing turf surface, goalposts, irrigations system and fencing. A new growing medium, irrigation system, oval fence, goalposts and stormwater drainage will all be installed under the contract.

Jarvis Delahey director, Richard Jarvis said, “It is pleasing to see that this project has been awarded locally. We are looking forward to working on a project that will be a great community asset.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Jarvis Delahey Contractors are a local company, and it is nice to know the money will be staying in our region.

“We are always on a mission to keep our sporting and leisure facilities at a high standard.

“These works will ensure Kialla Park Recreation Reserve is a safe and suitable place for sporting groups or local residents who wish to use it.”