Kick-start the new year in Alexandra

If you’re looking for a fun, action-packed event for the whole family to enjoy, the Alexandra Pro Rodeo returns with a bigger and more jam-packed line up at the Dame Pattie Menzies Centre.

Along with the rodeo and entertainment this Saturday, January 11, this year will also see the stage light up on Friday, January 10 for a music festival not to miss! From 7pm, there will be live music from Andrew Swift, Travis Sinclair and Australian country rock band, The Wolfe Brothers. There will also be plenty of food, drinks and amusements available through the evening.

On the Saturday, there will be more live music, a bucking bull and more entertainment, with gates opening at 2pm and the rodeo starting at 5pm. Melbourne band, Ruckus will be performing after the rodeo action.

Alexandra Rodeo organiser, Andrew Embling said, “There will be plenty of food, sideshow rides and clothing resellers selling western clothing.

“Be sure to take along a chair and blanket for this strictly non-BYO event.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.alexandrarodeo.com.au or at the gate on event day. Tickets purchased online will go into the draw to win a $500 Caltex Fuel Voucher, drawn on the evening.

For further information, visit www.alexandrarodeo.com.au or call Andrew Embling on 0418 266 038.