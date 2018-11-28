Kids…get ready to meet Batman

LOCALS will have the chance to get up close and personal with Marvel superhero, Batman when he comes to Bunnings Warehouse for a special Batman at Bunnings event.

Running on Saturday, December 1 from 11am to 2pm, kids can go along to meet the man himself, enjoy a range of Batman themed kids’ crafts as well as free face painting and giveaways.

Operations manager, Steve Flory said, “As well as all of the fun and excitement of being able to meet Batman, we encourage the kids to dress up as well.

“This will be super fun day out for parents and children alike, especially those who share a love for their favourite superhero, Batman.

“We look forward to having Batman in-store and personally, I hope to see him arrive in his Batmobile.”

For further details, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 90-94 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5820 2200.