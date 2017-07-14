Know what your chamber is doing in the community David Lee

THERE are many things to look out for that the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry is doing in and around the community.

*Being the seventh week of the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, there have so far been a number of high quality nominations creating competition especially under the Entrepreneur of the Year and Young Professional of the Year categories, which is a clear indication that businesses across Greater Shepparton are raising the bar. The award’s Gala Dinner will be held on October 6, where winners from each category will be announced and the recipient of the illustrious 2017 Hall of Fame will be named.

*The chamber has also been working towards a positive outcome for the CBD, creating a new CBD Revitalisation Sub Committee, which local businessman, John Anderson is the chair.

*To strengthen the relationship between Greater Shepparton City Council and the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a MoU has been signed that has taken effect from July 1 this year and will remain for three years. The signing of the MoU is all about seeing the two organisations work closely together for a common goal, a thriving business community for Greater Shepparton.

*At the last chamber board meeting, Brett O’Keeffe and Courtney Gordon from Headspace presented to chamber where a strong discussion was had about the great work that Headspace is doing in the community and chamber encourages local business owners to employ clients of Headspace, who are ready to join the workforce. Chamber board member, Matthew Beqir will be involved with a steering committee and will be reporting back to the chamber board on this important initiative.

*There are also a number of upcoming events that chamber is organising for local businesses. On August 2 there will be a small business networking month event jointly hosted by GV Health and chamber where Jillian Bullock will be presenting a Master the Secrets of a LinkedIn Ninja event at The Aussie from 6 to 8pm.

*On September 6 chamber will hold its AGM incorporating a presentation by Debbie Parrish from MEGT, who will conduct a talk on apprenticeships.